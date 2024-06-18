Fireworks sales to begin in New Mexico, Fireworks Safety Urged

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Fireworks sales begin June 20 in New Mexico, so the Las Cruces Fire Department reminds consumers of general guidelines and safety tips for the upcoming Independence Day holiday. By state law, fireworks can be sold from June 20 through July 6.

Fireworks allowed to be purchased and discharged within Las Cruces city limits are ground and hand-held sparkling and smoking devices such as cone fountains, crackling devices, cylindrical fountains, flitter sparklers, illuminating torches, smoke devices, and wheels. Aerial and ground-audible fireworks, such as aerial spinners, helicopters, mines, missile-type rockets, Roman candles, shells, stick-type rockets, chasers, and firecrackers, are prohibited for possession, sale, or use within Las Cruces city limits.

Since fireworks purchased outside Las Cruces may be prohibited within the city, it is advised that fireworks be possessed and discharged only in the jurisdiction where they were purchased.

The penalty for the use and possession of prohibited fireworks in Las Cruces can include a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days of incarceration.

Rules and safety guidelines include:

Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor within the municipality they will be used.

Fireworks may not be sold to anyone who is intoxicated or younger than 16.

Children should never use fireworks without close adult supervision.

Keep in mind the hour of usage and be considerate of your neighbors.

Limit the use of fireworks to the outdoors, away from combustibles, and only on paved or barren land.

Light only one pyrotechnic at a time and move safely away while it ignites.

Follow all label directions carefully and use common sense.

Do not manipulate or otherwise use fireworks in a way that’s contrary to the manufacturer’s labeling.

A reliable water source, such as a garden hose, is available while discharging fireworks.

Soak used fireworks in a bucket or tub of water, and safely dispose of all spent casings and debris.

When fireworks are discharged, pet owners are encouraged to secure their dogs and cats indoors.

Anyone who witnesses the use of illegal fireworks is asked to call the non-emergency number of Mesilla Valley Dispatch Authority at (575) 526-0795. To report an emergency, call 911.