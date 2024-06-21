Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office identifies man shot by deputy after high-speed chase

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart has identified 26-year-old Michael Christopher Goodheart as the man that opened fire on a deputy following an erratic high speed chase that ended in a gunfight early Thursday morning.

"He (Goodheart) was driving without his lights," Stewart said. "And he was in oncoming traffic for various periods of time. And then, as we've noted, on Shalem (Colony Trail), he was (driving) 70 miles an hour out there. And if you've been on that road at night, it's dark and twisty."

During a news conference at the sheriff's office headquarters in Las Cruces Friday, video was released which shows see the final moments of the chase Goodheart led a sheriff's deputy on, ending just to the north of Las Cruces. Goodheart turned along the banks of the Rio Grande off of Shalem Colony Trail where he encountered a locked gate. It was then he exited his white Dodge Durango and opened fire.

Sheriff Stewart says one shot hit the deputy's vehicle and the deputy fired back, but was not injured. In the exchange Goodheart was wounded and given first aid on the scene. He was taken to mountain view hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart says the chase led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in and out of the outskirts of the city. At various points Goodheart was on the line with emergency, including right before the exchange of gunfire.

"He ends up at the uh, last known comment to dispatch is 'tell my family I love them,'" Stewart said. "So at Shalem Colony and Val Verde, he is travelling 70 miles per hour."