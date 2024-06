DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 18-year-old Landus Rivas and 19-year-old Gabriel Hernandez are charged with arson.

Landus Rivas (Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center)

The El Paso teens were arrested in Dona Ana County on Sunday and booked into the the detention center there this morning.

Gabriel Hernandez (Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center)

According to online jail records, the teens are currently being held without bond.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Rivas' and Hernandez's arrests.