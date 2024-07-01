New Mexico DOJ’s Electronic Scent Detection K9, Special Agent Joey, retires

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Agent Joey, the New Mexico Department of Justice's first-ever K9, is retiring after six years of service.

The Electronic Scent Detection K9 served in the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division under Special Agent in Charge Owen Pena.

"Electronic Scent Detection K9s are trained to detect and alert their handlers when they smell triphenylphosphine oxide, a specific chemical compound found in all electronic devices," the department explained.

A spokesperson for the department says Joey's skills helped investigators by finding important evidence that human detectives could have missed otherwise.

Now in retirement, the department says Joey has a lot of rest and love in his future.

Special Agent Nyx and Special Agent Gadget are now starting with the division, taking over from Joey.