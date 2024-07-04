Las Cruces Fourth of July Closures

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County and the City of Las Cruces will observe Fourth of July holiday.

Doña Ana County

Doña Ana County’s administrative offices will be closed Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day and Employee Appreciation Day, respectively.

Commonly referenced as the Fourth of July, Independence Day marks a historic date for the United States when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776.

First responders and law enforcement will not be affected by the holiday and will remain active.

All County offices will resume regular business hours at 8 a.m. Monday, July 8.

City of Las Cruces

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, most City of Las Cruces offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, July 4, 2024. However, all emergency services, including police and fire will operate as usual. Please note that some programs will close early on July 3.



City offices, facilities or programs OPEN AND OPERATING Wednesday, July 3 include:

RoadRUNNER Transit will operate on an alternate schedule from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. (Electric Light parade)

Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. There will be an open swim session from noon to 3 p.m. (Electric Light parade)

Las Cruces Natatorium, 1405 E. Hadley Ave., will be open from 6 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3. No afternoon swim session. (Electric Light parade)

City offices and facilities or programs CLOSED Thursday, July 4 include:

A Fielder Memorial Safe Haven.

City Hall.

Castaneda Service Center (Parks & Recreation Administration Offices)

East Mesa Recreation Center.

Foothills Landfill.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center.

Youth Development & Diversion Learning Center

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and its branch libraries.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center.

All museums.

Rio Grande Theatre.

All Senior Programs services and facilities.

South Central Solid Waste Authority administrative offices will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

All RoadRUNNER Transit services and facilities. Regular operations and hours resume Friday, July 5.

Visit Las Cruces.

City offices, facilities or programs OPEN AND OPERATING Thursday, July 4 include: