Las Cruces man charged with child abuse

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials in Las Cruces charged 31-year-old Joseph Parra with abuse of a child resulting in death or bodily harm yesterday.

Court documents state the incident that led up the charge happened Sunday afternoon. Emergency personnel found bruises on the child's body. The child's mother and maternal grandparents tried to get him medical attention after he became unresponsive. The child is now on a ventilator.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Court documents also state that Parra smelled of alcohol when police officers questioned him.

The mother also told investigators the child had been born at 28 weeks gestation, but did not have any medical diagnoses due to his premature birth, nor had he been sick the day of the incident.

Officers booked Parra into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.