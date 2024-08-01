Las Cruces Fire Department hosting public meetings in August

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department is hosting public meetings in August to receive feedback on how it can improve itself for the community.

LCFD says the public can expect to learn more about how the fire department operates, including the services it provides for the community. Those who attend will be asked to fill out a short survey.

At least 3 meetings will be held this month, and more dates are slated to be announced.