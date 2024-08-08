Las Cruces debuts newly-redesigned website

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces just debuted its newly-redesigned website. The city promises residents a more user-friendly space to find important information.

"This new and improved website was created with the user experience in mind and ease of finding what you are looking for," a city spokesperson explained.

The new website has "enhanced ADA compliance features," the spokesperson added. That includes a special widget that allows people of various disabilities to use the website with ease.

"Being a municipality close to the border, City administration and staff understand the importance of communicating across a multitude of languages," the city spokesperson explained. "We want everyone to have access to the information the City provides including programs and services, and transparency and accountability."