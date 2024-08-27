Five southern New Mexico firefighting agencies sign Automatic Aid Agreement

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County and the New Mexico State University Fire Department, the City of Sunland Park, the City of Las Cruces, the NASA/White Sands Test Facility and the Town of Mesilla have signed an Automatic Aid Agreement for fire services.

This will allow the departments to streamline fire responses and reduce times.

The agreement was signed today and formalizes each department's commitment to improve responses to structure fires, cardiac arrest, and mass casualty incidents, officials explained.

The departments highlighted the following points of the agreement: