Sunland Park rises to fourth city in New Mexico for cannabis sales

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park has collected more than $84.7 million in cannabis sales, according to a new report. That brings the city to the #4 spot in terms of revenue collected from the cannabis industry statewide.

Mayor Javier Perea attributed the development to the city's proximity to El Paso and Juarez, where cannabis remains illegal.

Perea told ABC-7 they have already began investing in the community, with the financial bump provided by the legalization of cannabis in New Mexico over two years ago.

Tune into ABC-7 at 10 for Xtra perspective on how the booming industry impacts local dispensaries, and the ways in which the city has, and plans to continue investing in the community.