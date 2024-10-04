Skip to Content
New Mexico

NMSU sends out alert about aggravated stalking attempt on campus

NMSU
By
New
Published 3:01 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU issued a campus safety alert this afternoon about a man wanted on aggravated stalking and criminal trespass allegations.

NMSU police get reports of 42-year-old Paul Christian Pratapas trying to get into Wooton Hall on campus. NMSU officials say Pratapas was violating a court-issued protection order and a campus ban.

Pratapas' record includes a felony conviction for aggravated stalking, officials say, adding that he had previously violated the protection order on a separate occasion.

NMSU officials describe Pratapas as having brown hair and green eyes. They say he is six feet tall and 220-230 pounds. He was clean-shaven when he tried to break into the hall, university officials say.

A copy of the campus safety alert sent out by NMSU
Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content