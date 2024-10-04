NMSU sends out alert about aggravated stalking attempt on campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU issued a campus safety alert this afternoon about a man wanted on aggravated stalking and criminal trespass allegations.

NMSU police get reports of 42-year-old Paul Christian Pratapas trying to get into Wooton Hall on campus. NMSU officials say Pratapas was violating a court-issued protection order and a campus ban.

Pratapas' record includes a felony conviction for aggravated stalking, officials say, adding that he had previously violated the protection order on a separate occasion.

NMSU officials describe Pratapas as having brown hair and green eyes. They say he is six feet tall and 220-230 pounds. He was clean-shaven when he tried to break into the hall, university officials say.