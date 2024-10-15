Chaparral High School security officer dies after experiencing medical emergency on campus

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Chaparral High School security officer has died. A Gadsden ISD spokesperson says that the security officer experienced a medical emergency on campus.

"Despite the best efforts of emergency medical services (EMS), we are heartbroken to share that he passed away," the spokesperson shared. "The entire Chaparral High School community is heartbroken by this loss."

The district says that the medical emergency did not impact students and that all members of the campus community are safe.

Gadsden ISD describes the unnamed officer as a "beloved member" of the team who worked hard to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

"His commitment to keeping our campus safe was deeply appreciated by all who knew him."

The district is offering counselors and mental health specialists for those on campus mourning this loss.

"We encourage anyone who feels the need to talk or seeks support to reach out to these services," the district spokesperson explained. "We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this time of grief. Further details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available."