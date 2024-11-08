Jury finds Dominic De La O guilty of murdering Alamogordo police officer

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today, an Otero County jury found Dominic De La O guilty of the 2023 murder of Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson.

"De La O was also found guilty of multiple additional charges, including tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass and two counts of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer," a spokesperson for the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney of New Mexico's Office said Friday.

During the trial, 21 witnesses testified about what they saw the day of the murder. The incident started with a traffic stop at 9th and Puerto Rico. Two people exited the stopped car and approached the officer. Prosecutors say that that is when De La O jumped into the car and drove off.

Police officers started driving after De La O, who then crashed into a light pole. Prosecutors say De La O then got out of the car holding a sawed off shot gun and ran off. De La O then shot Officer Ferguson, who was airlifted to UMC in El Paso soon after. He died the next day.

De La O's sentencing hearing is scheduled to happen on November 12, 2024 at 9 AM. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus eight years and 361 days, according to prosecutors.