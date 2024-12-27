Skip to Content
New Mexico

Senator Ben Ray Luján’s outdoor recreation bill passes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- Senator Ben Ray Luján celebrated the passage of the expanding public lands outdoor recreation experiences, or explore act, which included his legislation on the biking on long-distance trails, or Bolt Act.

Senator Luján introduced this bipartisan legislation alongside Senator Kevin Cramer, to bolster outdoor recreation, and promote biking on federal lands across the United States.

"I’m proud to have led the charge on this bipartisan legislation, which has passed congress and is on its way to the president’s desk," Senator Luján said. "This bill will improve safety on bike trails nationwide and help strengthen the united states’ growing outdoor recreation economy.”

