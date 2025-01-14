New Mexico man takes plea deal after his 6-year-old grandson was mauled to death by dogs in 2021

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 64-year-old man will receive 18 months of probation after his grandson was mauled to death by dogs on his property back in 2021.

According to court documents, Kevin Owens took a plea agreement back in October of 2024, pleading no contest to a fourth degree felony.

The plea agreement dismissed a felony charge of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death.

Court documents state the sentencing took place back in November, where he received 18 months of supervised probation.

Two other members of the same family also faced charges in the death of 6-year-old Avery Jackson-Dunphy back on November 22, 2021.

Danika Jackson, Avery's mother, was found not guilty of child abuse resulting in death by a Las Cruces jury back in March of 2024.

Leslie Owens, the grandmother of the boy, was also acquitted on all charges of having dangerous dogs back in December of 2023.

ABC-7 has reached out to Patrick Dunphy, Avery's father, for comment on the sentencing.