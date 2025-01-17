Man accused of killing New Mexico State Police officer pleads guilty

TUCUMCARI, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Jaremy Smith, the man accused of killing NMSP Officer Justin Hare, changed his plea to guilty on multiple charges this afternoon.

Smith pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and another firearm charge in federal court.

"According to court documents, it is alleged that on March 13, 2024, Smith forcibly abducted a woman from her home in South Carolina, transported her in a stolen vehicle, and fatally shot her with a handgun that he had stolen from her roommate prior to the crime," federal prosecutors explained. "After committing the murder, Smith fled across state lines to evade prosecution, traveling through Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas before entering New Mexico."

Hare died on March 15, 2024 when he was called out to help Smith, who had become stranded with a flat tire along I-40 near Tucumcari.

While helping Smith with his flat tire, dash camera footage shows Hare offering Smith a ride to town. Officials say Smith ended up shooting Hare and driving off in Hare's car with Hare still inside. Officers found the car in a different area some time later. Hare died at a hospital later the same morning.

"Smith was apprehended in Albuquerque on March 17, 2024, by deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office after a gas station employee recognized Smith and contacted law enforcement," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico explained.

Smith is in custody pending sentencing. He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility for parole, part of his plea agreement.