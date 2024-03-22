Formal federal charges announced against man accused of murdering New Mexico State Police officer

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA)-- New Mexico State Police officials announced Friday that formal federal charges are being filed against Jaremy Smith, the man accused of murdering NMSP Officer Justin Hare.

Formal federal charges have been announced by U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque NM against Jaremy Smith, the individual responsible for the murder of NMSP Officer Justin Hare. pic.twitter.com/D46aDpu5lj — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 22, 2024

The agency announced the charges in a post on social media Friday Morning.

Hare died earlier this month in northern New Mexico.

"At 7 a.m., Bernalillo County Sherriff's Deputies were dispatched, or responded, to a report from a store clerk at a Murphy's gas station," said Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen at the time. "The clerk's description matched that of Jaremy Smith. Deputies located Smith walking on Unser, and they immediately started to establish a perimeter... During this time, as they had an eye on Mr. Smith, a foot pursuit ensued. Shots were fired, some shots striked Smith. We don't know the amount right now, or how many. That's still under investigation. But Smith was then taken into custody without further incident. Smith was transported to a local hospital, where he's under guard, being treated for his injuries at this point."