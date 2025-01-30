Former NMSU basketball player’s trial rescheduled

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former NMSU basketball player Deshawndre Washington's jury trial has been rescheduled.

The trial was originally scheduled for February 3, 2025. It will now happen on April 14, 2025.

The trial was going to conflict with another trial involving the same prosecutor and scheduled for around the same time.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office previously charged Washington, Doctor Bradley, and Kim Aiken Jr. with a combined 37 felony sex crimes. Bradley took a plea deal in October 2024 and agreed to testify against his former teammates. Aiken reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in December 2024.