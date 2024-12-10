Former NMSU basketball player accused of sex crimes reaches plea agreement

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former NMSU basketball player Kim Aiken Jr. has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Aiken is one of three NMSU basketball players to face allegations. The New Mexico Attorney General's Office had charged Deshawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley, and Kim Aiken Jr. with a combined 37 felony sex crimes. Bradley took a plea deal in October 2024 and agreed to testify against his former teammates.

Aiken had a plea hearing at 8:30 this morning. ABC-7 then obtained a document submitted to the court by prosecutors explaining that a plea agreement has been reached.

The document requests the court also set a remote hearing to discuss the matter. Prosecutors explain in the document that the hearing must be remote because Aiken does not live in Albuquerque.

The parties involved still need to submit a written plea agreement to the court for consideration. ABC-7 is working to learn more about the details of the agreement.