Las Cruces bowling alley massacre unsolved after 35 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Monday marks the 35th anniversary of the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre.

Four people died that day, and another died almost a decade later.

To this day, police and the family of the victims, are still searching for answers.

On the morning of February 10, 1990, two men entered Las Cruces Bowl, and ordered 34-year-old alley manager Stephanie Senac, her 12-year-old daughter Melissa Repass, Melissa’s 13-year-old friend Amy Houser, and alley cook Ida Houlguin to lie on the floor as they began looting the alley’s safe of thousands of dollars

Steve Teran, the alley’s mechanic, along with his two daughters, two-year-old Valerie Teran and six-year-old Paula Holguin, stumbled upon the scene, leading to the gunman shooting everyone at point-blank range with a .22 caliber pistol.

Amy Houser, Steve Teran, and his daughter Paula Holguin were pronounced dead on scene.

Valerie Teran was pronounced dead on arrival to a hospital.

Senac died over nine years later from her injuries.

The killers were never caught, and a detective from the Las Cruces Police Department says tips from the public may be the only way it could happen.

“It may be something they remember from back then, or have heard from another family member, any tip is appreciated and looked at, whether it’s small or potentially something really big for us, so the more they keep coming in, the better," said Detective Kenny Davis.

Steve Teran's brother, Anthony Teran, told ABC-7 on the anniversary that he’s still outraged that the killers have never been caught.

“It still gets me upset how the crime scene was treated 24 hours after the event happened because they destroyed so much evidence," said Teran.

The suspects set the scene ablaze, partially destroying crucial evidence.

LCPD says recent efforts to recover any trace of DNA from the remaining evidence fell through, making it nearly impossible to make a profile of the killers.

“We were looking at an outside company as well, who was able to do a lot more tests with a lot less DNA needed, and even they weren’t able to do anything with it," said Detective Davis.

Teran is urging anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“Anything you remember from a friend, uncle, brother, the smallest thing could help," said Teran.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this horrific massacre, contact LCPD, or Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County by calling (800)-222-8477, or by clicking here.