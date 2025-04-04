Three sentenced for human smuggling after fatal crash

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors announced the sentencing of three men for human smuggling. Jose Hermosillo-Camarillo, Jesus Manuel Soto, and Sergio Raul Diaz were arrested after a fatal car crash in Santa Teresa.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash released by SPFD on June 23, 2023 (Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department)

The crash happened on June 23, 2023, when prosecutors say Hermosillo-Camarillo, an Albuquerque resident, drove a car with four undocumented migrants inside. Officials say he was going at high speeds through Santa Teresa, running two red lights and attempting an illegal U-turn at an intersection. A semi hit his car, causing the death of two passengers. Officials say Soto was also in the car and had acted as a foot guide, leading the migrants across the border to meet Hermosillo-Camarillo and Diaz, who officials say was driving a second car in tandem with Hermosillo-Camarillo at the time of the crash.

Officials say that after the crash, Diaz drove off at high speeds into Texas, evading law enforcement officers until they used a tire deflation device to stop his car. Officers found four undocumented migrants inside of Diaz's car. They tried to get out and run, but Border Patrol arrested them, while Texas DPS took Diaz into custody.

SPFD crews respond to the crash on June 23, 2023 (Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire Department)

Survivors told officials later that the smugglers had charged about $1,500 per person. Court records reveal that Hermosillo-Camarillo had previously been arrested for similar offenses in New Mexico and Arizona.

"Hermosillo-Camarillo, Soto, and Diaz each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport an illegal alien resulting in death," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico explained. "Hermosillo-Camarillo was sentenced to 144 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Soto received an 18-month prison sentence and will face deportation proceedings upon his release. Diaz was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release."