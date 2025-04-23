Body Cam: Teen learns he is charged with 3 counts of murder

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- One day after the Young Park mass shooting, Las Cruces officer confront 17-year-old Nathaniel Rivas and inform him that he is being charged with 3 counts of murder.

Rivas denied the accusations, "They have no evidence of me doing anything. I'm not even in the pictures or anything."

Rivas was taken to a cell where he became visible upset. Body cam footage shows him breathing heavy and shaking his legs. Officers commended Rivas for his honesty during questioning and told him that they will continue to conduct their investigation.

The mass shooting left 3 dead 15 other injured. On April 7th District Attorney Fernando R. Macias announced indictments against all four defendants in the mass shooting case: Tomas Rivas, 20, Gustavo Dominguez, 17, Nathan Rivas, 17, and Josiah Ontiveros, 15.