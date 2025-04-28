Skip to Content
New Mexico

Search and rescue group confronts Mexican National Guard on US soil

James Holeman
By
New
Published 12:00 PM

HACHITA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- James Holeman and his colleague Abbey Carpenter searched the southern New Mexico desert for migrants, as they often do, when they encountered an armed Mexican Military Patrol in U.S. territory.

Holeman said it happened on Monday, April 21, in a remote area near Hachita, New Mexico.

The 18-man group carried fixed-mounted machine guns, in search of illegal weapons and drug smugglers. Instead, they came across Holeman and Carpenter.

"We’re in the United States! Let me show you," Carpenter said to the soldiers. She then opened a hiking app on her cell phone to show their exact location.

Holeman said the encounter was an accident that resulted in a kind exchange between the groups.

Tune in to today's newscast on ABC-7 to learn more about the story.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content