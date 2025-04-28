Search and rescue group confronts Mexican National Guard on US soil

HACHITA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- James Holeman and his colleague Abbey Carpenter searched the southern New Mexico desert for migrants, as they often do, when they encountered an armed Mexican Military Patrol in U.S. territory.

Holeman said it happened on Monday, April 21, in a remote area near Hachita, New Mexico.

The 18-man group carried fixed-mounted machine guns, in search of illegal weapons and drug smugglers. Instead, they came across Holeman and Carpenter.

"We’re in the United States! Let me show you," Carpenter said to the soldiers. She then opened a hiking app on her cell phone to show their exact location.

Holeman said the encounter was an accident that resulted in a kind exchange between the groups.

