Former Las Cruces mayor, Ken Miyagishima to run for governor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- According to paperwork filed with the Secretary of State's Office, former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima will be running for New Mexico governor. The election will happen November 3, 2026, with the primary happening earlier in the year.

The paperwork shows that Miyagishima is registered with the Democratic party of New Mexico. There are no campaign contributions registered to his campaign so far.

Miyagishima served as Las Cruces' mayor from from 2007 to 2023. ABC-7 reported in February 2025 that Miyagishima was considering a run for governor.

Miyagishima will formally announce his candidacy today at noon. ABC-7 will livestream the announcement here.