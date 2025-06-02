Paradise Fire at 727 acres, 92% containment

QUEMADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Paradise Fire, located 13 miles south of Quemado, New Mexico, is now at 92% containment, the Gila Las Cruces Incident Management Team commander says.

115 personnel are now involved in fighting the fire, which remains at 727 acres as of this morning.

Update (May 29, 2025): Officials say the fire has grown to 727 acres with 12% containment. There are 146 crew members fighting the fire as of today.

Officials say the fire is human-caused, although the cause is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 28, 2025): The Paradise Fire is burning about 13 miles south of Quemado, New Mexico right now.

The fire is about 578 acres in size with 0% containment currently. The Gila Las Cruces Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the fire response, officials say.

"Conditions are extremely dry promoting active fire growth during daytime hours," an incident management team spokesperson explained. "Crews have observed active fire behavior with fire making runs, and torching in individual trees and groups of trees. Fire crossed a dozer line on the north side of the fire perimeter yesterday and was moving south toward Quemado Lake. Fire personnel were able to stop forward progress with help from aviation resources."

Right now crews are working to hold the fire at established lines and to protect infrastructure.