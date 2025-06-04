New video gives glimpse into night of Las Cruces Mass Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Through an open records request, ABC-7 has obtained new footage from the night of the Las Cruces Mass Shooting.

The shooting took place on March 21st, taking the lives of three teenagers and injuring 15 others.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, 17-year-old Nathan Rivas, 17-year-old Gustavo Dominguez, and 15-year-old Josiah Ontiveros.

Bodycam footage shows the moment that Nathan Rivas was told by Las Cruces Police that he would be charged with 3 counts of murder. "Detective Contreras was going to let us know, tonight you're being charged with three counts of murder, three open counts of murder."

There is also interrogation footage of Ontiveros being told that he's being arrested.

Police told Ontiveros that he was the last person they "picked up" and that he had the "final say". They told him the two brother, Nathan and Thomas, were putting a lot Ontiveros, the youngest of the group.

Ontiveros asks if they have evidence to show, and that he won't speak without a lawyer. Police respond by saying, "You can't take yourself out of it. There's nothing you can say right now, nothing you can say, that will take away the fact that you are going to be one of the people who was shooting a gun in Young Park."

ABC-7 will have a full report of the new footage at ABC-7 at 10.