Skip to Content
New Mexico

Sunland Park allocates CRRUA $1.2 million for water improvement projects

By
New
Published 5:37 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), is getting $1.2 million for water improvement projects.

Sunland Park's City Council voted unanimously to allocate the money to fund three projects.

The projects are the sediment removal and rehabilitation of the water tanks at Anapra, Meadow Vista, and Tierra Madre.

Sunland Park City Council also created a city utility department that CRRUA will transition into following Dona Ana County’s decision to terminate the agreement that created CRRUA.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content