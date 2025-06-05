Sunland Park allocates CRRUA $1.2 million for water improvement projects

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), is getting $1.2 million for water improvement projects.

Sunland Park's City Council voted unanimously to allocate the money to fund three projects.

The projects are the sediment removal and rehabilitation of the water tanks at Anapra, Meadow Vista, and Tierra Madre.

Sunland Park City Council also created a city utility department that CRRUA will transition into following Dona Ana County’s decision to terminate the agreement that created CRRUA.