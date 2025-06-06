Two stolen paintings returned to New Mexico museum after 40 years

TAOS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The FBI just announced the return of two paintings stolen from UNM'S Harwood Museum of Art in Taos 40 years ago.

"The paintings were located, recovered and ultimately returned to the Harwood Museum of Art on May 12, 2025," an FBI Albuquerque Division spokesperson explained. Officials have not said if they have identified the person or people who stole the paintings.

"All investigative leads have been exhausted at this time," the FBI spokesperson explained.

Stolen in March 1985, the FBI says that the paintings by Victor Higgins and by Joseph Henry Sharp, were being displayed on the museum's second floor. At the time, the museum was operating largely as a public library. The theft happened before the federal government passed the Theft of Major Artwork statute in 1994. The statute makes it a federal offence to steal any object of cultural heritage from a museum.

Courtesy: FBI Albuquerque Division

In spring 2024, the FBI Art Crime Team Special Agent with the FBI Albuquerque Field Office received a notice of the theft. With consultation from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico's Office, the special agent launched an investigation into the 1985 theft.

The FBI spokesperson says that it is important that all stolen art is reported to and listed in the FBI National Stolen Art File Database.

“We are grateful for the cooperation of all parties involved,” said Margaret Girard, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office. “The recovery of these stolen paintings is a powerful reminder that the FBI continues to commit investigative resources to recover cultural property and return these stolen items to their rightful owners.”