At about 9:30 this morning, DAFR crews along with Las Cruces Fire responded to a residential structure fire at the 6800 block of Aurora Place. An RV was fully engulfed in flames, the flames then spread to a nearby mobile unit that was being used as a residence.

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Doña Ana County Fire Rescue quickly knocked down a structure fire in Organ Sunday morning.

