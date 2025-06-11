$140M bond on the November ballot for Doña Ana County voters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Voters in Doña Ana County will see a funding proposal on the November 4 ballot: a $140 million General Obligation (GO) bond aimed at upgrading community spaces, recreational facilities, and county infrastructure.

County commissioners unanimously approved the resolution during their June 10th meeting, moving the question to voters this fall.

Supporters argue that the bond is a necessary investment in the county's future. If passed, it would allow the county to borrow funds to plan, design, renovate and construct recreational facilities, fairgrounds and community centers. County officials say the goal is to create "thriving hubs for residents" and improve quality across all areas.

“We have not done a GO bond for a quality-of-life initiative in the history of Doña Ana County," Commissioner Schaljo-Hernandez, Chair, District 1 told ABC 7. "We are the second largest county in New Mexico and next to the largest drivable city in our region. Our communities deserve these amenities and quality of life things.”

Others like Commissioner Gloria Gomez added that this bond opens doors for direct community conversations about where the money should go.

“If this passes, I am going to have community conversations in my district to hear how you want this bond to be used to better our community,” Gomez says.

County leaders say they are committed to transparency. Community input sessions will be scheduled ahead of the vote, and residents will be encouraged to weigh in on the priorities.

County Manager Scott Andrews stated that public feedback helped shape the bonds focus.

"We have a young community and we want to have more opportunities for our families," Andrews says. "Three things were identified: adding recreation centers in the northern and southern parts of the county, making improvements at the fairgrounds to include an amphitheater for concerts and other events, as well as making improvements to our 16 community centers.”