Video: Flash flooding in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso was hit by flash flooding Thursday.

ABC-7 viewers sent in video of water filling the streets of Ruidoso and flowing in heavy streams down major streets.

The village was under a Flash Flood Warning until 7:30 PM last night. That warning has since expired.

Officials say the flood waters breached several roads and shut down traffic in multiple areas.

Village Facebook updates indicate most of those roads are now open.