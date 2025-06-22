Skip to Content
Man fires pellet gun at park in La Union

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA)-- According the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, a man in his 20s was arrested and charged after he reportedly fired a pellet gun at a park in La Union.

It happened last night at a 1441 Mercantil avenue during a movies at the park event. 

Dona ana county sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed that Isaiah Gomez, 23, was arrested after he admitted firing off a few rounds from a pellet gun. 

There is no word of any injuries. 

Jail records show he is facing seven charges among those aggravated assault, battery on peace officer, and failure to pay fines. 


