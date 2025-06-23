Las Cruces Swiftwater Rescue Team deploys to Ruidoso

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces is deploying its Swiftwater Rescue Team to Ruidoso. The village is anticipating monsoon rains and potentially heavy runoff in flood-prone areas.

The fire department sent out the team three times in 2024, following extreme flooding in the mountainous area.

Right now, LCFD is deploying battalion chief/paramedic Jeremiah Lay, lieutenant/paramedics Christopher Torres and Christopher Johnson, driver/operators Arnold Diaz and Robert Fresquez, and firefighter Benjamin Monsivaiz.

"The Swiftwater Rescue Team, part of LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team, includes six firefighters who are trained in water rescue operations," a fire department spokesperson explained. "The team is leaving for Ruidoso on Monday, June 23, 2025. The deployment is anticipated to span seven days."

Officials say that several team members are staying in Las Cruces in case of emergencies.