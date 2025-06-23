Wildfire Watch: Trout, Buck, Seven Springs, and Skyline Fires

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- We're tracking the multiple wild fires fires blazing all across southern New Mexico, including a new fire that's popped up. Follow along with this page for updates on the fires.

Skyline Fire

The Skyline fire started this past weekend around three miles south of Tinnie, New Mexico in Lincoln County. That's to the east of Ruidoso.

It's burning at 127 acres and as of last night crews have mopped up the entire perimeter and have the fire at 40% containment.

Trout Fire

North of Silver City, the Trout Fire has impacted almost 47,000 acres. Containment has risen to 22%, officials say.

The Grant County Manager said sandbags are available at the boat ramp at Lake Roberts, as well as the San Lorenzo EMS Building.

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.

Residents are still being encouraged to monitor evacuation information, as well as warnings from the national weather service.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency declaration and secured Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Trout Fire.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed emergency management resources to the Trout Fire. Personnel are helping with response operations, planning, logistics, and geographic information systems, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office explained.

"Texas stands ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it's here in Texas or across the country," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I deployed emergency management personnel needed to help safeguard New Mexico residents and their property. Stepping up to help those in need is part of the spirit of Texas, and interstate partnerships such as these help ensure our country is prepared to respond to any crisis that may arise."

Buck Fire

Further north in the Gila National Forest, the Buck Fire has impacted a little more than 57,000 acres and is now 88% contained.

The cause was lightning, according to officials.

Crews have finished mopping up the northern end of the fire and hotshot crews are venturing further into the containment zone to make sure no hot spots remain.

Seven Springs Fire

North of Cloudcroft, New Mexico, crews are still fighting the Seven Springs Fire.

It has burned across 805 acres and is now 30% contained.

Officials say weather conditions over the weekend, including low humidity and high winds, exacerbated the fire, with crews finding new hotspots in the area.

With the increased rain chances in the Borderland the next few days, officials anticipate humidity to rise in the area, which they say will hopefully alleviate those conditions.

Piñon Draw Fire

Officials say the Piñon Draw Fire is now out. It was located north of Piñon, New Mexico.