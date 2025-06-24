Dona Ana County Commissioners approve funding for transition to self-operated emergency medical services

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Fire departments across Dona Ana County are set to start operating their own emergency medical services soon. The departments are taking over this responsibility because the current contract with American Medical Responses (AMR) is ending soon. AMR requested $5,230,000 to continue services for the upcoming year. The City of Las Cruces declined, and AMR therefore initiated a 120-day notice of termination.

Dona Ana County Commissioners have since voted unanimously to approve $1,350,000 for Dona Ana County Fire Rescue, and $1,200,000 for the City of Las Cruces, Town of Mesilla, and City of Sunland Park's respective departments.

Dona Ana County Fire Rescue will spend its money, which will come from the Hospital Lease funds, on rescue vehicles ($958,210) and cardiac monitors and autopulse equipment ($391,790). Las Cruces will get two additional rescue transport vehicles. Mesilla will hire two emergency medical technicians. Sunland Park will be able to cover the final costs for a rescue transport vehicle along with hiring of two emergency medical technicians. This money is only expected to cover the expenses incurred within the first year of self-operated emergency medical services.