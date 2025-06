Carrillo, a member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, now faces up to 15 years in prison. Carrillo will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.

Court records state that Carrillo "used force to commit a sexual act with a minor victim," on February 15, 2025.

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- John Albert Carrillo Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to a federal sexual abuse of a minor charge.

