Village of Ruidoso requests Emergency Declaration amid flooding

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Village of Ruidoso Councilmembers are requesting an Emergency Declaration. This comes as the village deals with heavy flooding.

The councilmembers voted to approve the measure requesting the declaration at a meeting last night.

Officials say the request will be sent to the Governor's Office. The mayor says his team has already spoken with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham about the recent heavy flooding the village has been experiencing.