Skip to Content
New Mexico

Village of Ruidoso requests Emergency Declaration amid flooding

KVIA
By
Published 11:19 AM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Village of Ruidoso Councilmembers are requesting an Emergency Declaration. This comes as the village deals with heavy flooding.

The councilmembers voted to approve the measure requesting the declaration at a meeting last night.

Officials say the request will be sent to the Governor's Office. The mayor says his team has already spoken with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham about the recent heavy flooding the village has been experiencing.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content