Roadrunner Food Bank distributing food in Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Staff and volunteers with the Roadrunner Food Bank are distributing food at the Sunland Park Sports Complex Saturday morning.

Organizers say they recognize that some families have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table during the summer months, so they want to help.

The distributions are open to *anyone who needs help, and you do not need to register in advance.

It started at 8 a.m. and will continue until all the food runs out.