Roadrunner Foodbank holds distribution event

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Staff and volunteers with the Roadrunner Food Bank distributed food at the Sunland Park sports complex.

Organizers say they know some families have to choose between keeping the lights on or putting food on the table during the summer months, so they want to help.

"People need it. A lot of people are struggling right now with everything going on. The food prices going up, everything in general going on. It affects everybody," said David Montes, manager of food distribution.

The distributions are open to anyone who needs help, and you do not need to register in advance.

Additional food distributions being held by the food bank can be found through their website