Woman arrested, charged with homicide by vehicle in death of 2 children

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by KVIA/ABC-7 show that Christina Escobedo Arriaga, 33, has been charged with 7 counts in the death of two children after a crash in Vado, New Mexico Sunday evening.

The charge are: two counts of homicide by vehicle - driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug in the deaths of a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old; two counts of intentional abuse of a child resulting in death; one count of great bodily harm by vehicle - driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug; one count of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm; and one count of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

The charges stem from a crash at 8100 NM Highway 478, where a blue sedan hit a light pole and crashed through the front yard of a house about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, according to New Mexico State Police.

Two children died from their injuries, a third was seriously injured according to court documents. The driver, Escobedo Arriaga was taken arrested and charged. She is being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.

She is scheduled to go before Judge Conrad Perea at 1:30 p.m. in magistrate court.

The Gadsden Independent School District confirmed both teens who died in the crash were students in the district.

One of the teens was a junior in high school and their sibling a freshmen.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Travis Dempsey, Superintendent of Gadsden ISD. “We will stand beside our students, staff, and this family in love and support through this difficult time.”

The District is making counselors and other support services available to students and staff who may be struggling through processing the tragedy.