Woman charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed two teens being released on her own recognizance

Update: The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office released the following statement on the case:

“Under the New Mexico Constitution, pretrial release is the normal standard. Detention is permitted only in limited circumstances - specifically when the state can prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that no combination of release conditions can reasonably ensure public safety or the defendant’s appearance in court. In this case, because the defendant has no prior criminal history and the legal standard for pretrial detention could not be met at this time, a motion for detention was not filed. Our office will continue to move forward with prosecution as rapidly as the law allows. Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by this tragic incident. The loss of two young lives is heartbreaking, and we remain committed to pursuing justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Christina Escobedo Arraiga will be released later today from the Doña Ana County Detention Center on her own recognizance after appearing before a judge on Zoom. Escobedo is charged with seven counts in the death of two children after a crash in Vado, New Mexico Sunday evening.

Escobedo is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle - driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug in the deaths of a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old; two counts of intentional abuse of a child resulting in death; one count of great bodily harm by vehicle - driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug; one count of abuse of a child resulting in great bodily harm; and one count of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

The court told Escobedo today that due to the severity of the alleged incident, she will be under level four surveillance and will have an ankle monitor as her case continues. The court said that because this is Escobedo's first criminal offense and she therefore does not have a history of missing court dates, she will be released on her own recognizance.

The court gave her a list of conditions on her release that include no alcohol and no returning to the site of the alleged incident. The judge says she also has to stay in Doña Ana County until further notice from the court, and that she has to reside at the location that she gave to the court, and more.

ABC-7 will continue to search for more details about the case as they come in.