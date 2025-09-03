Skip to Content
New Mexico

Ten arrested for alleged drug, contraband ring in Hidalgo County Detention Center

By
Published 3:47 PM

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ten people have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug and contraband ring allegedly operating within the Hidalgo County Detention Center in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

According to the 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the people who were arrested included both inmates and outside accomplices who allegedly served as distributors, runners, and facilitators.

Law enforcement officers arrested Aaron McDaniel, Anthony Alba, Damon Reyes, Felicity Castaneda, Felix Romero, Holiver Roman Castillo Yencura, Jaime Flores, Steve Sierra, Sylvia Alba, and Analisa Casteneda. The booking photos are included below:

The case remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content