Ten arrested for alleged drug, contraband ring in Hidalgo County Detention Center

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ten people have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug and contraband ring allegedly operating within the Hidalgo County Detention Center in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

According to the 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the people who were arrested included both inmates and outside accomplices who allegedly served as distributors, runners, and facilitators.

Law enforcement officers arrested Aaron McDaniel, Anthony Alba, Damon Reyes, Felicity Castaneda, Felix Romero, Holiver Roman Castillo Yencura, Jaime Flores, Steve Sierra, Sylvia Alba, and Analisa Casteneda. The booking photos are included below:

The case remains under investigation.