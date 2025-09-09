Doña Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds criticized for allegedly sharing personal info of residents online

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Environmental Law Center is calling for action after Doña Ana County Commissioner Shannon Reynolds posted the personal information of residents opposed to Project Jupiter, a proposed data center development in Santa Teresa.

According to NMELC, Reynolds used Facebook on Sept. 5 to publish the name, home address and email of one resident, along with a list of others who submitted written comments against the project.

The group described the move as “doxxing” and said it endangered residents exercising their right to participate in county proceedings.

In a letter sent Monday to Reynolds and the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners, NMELC demanded steps to prevent further incidents. “Community members must be able to participate in public processes without fear of retaliation,” the group said in a statement.

Reynolds defended the post during Monday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, saying he intended to thank constituents for their input.

“If anybody saw my post, they would notice that what I was doing is simply recognizing and saying thank you,” Reynolds said. "I didn't even know what doxxing was until I got a letter, but it was not intentional to put anybody at risk."

"Project Jupiter," a proposed $165 billion data center and digital infrastructure campus, has so far drawn mixed reactions from nearby residents.

ABC-7 requested interviews with both the NMELC and Commissioner Reynolds for further context.

