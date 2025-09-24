Skip to Content
Vado man convicted of sexually assaulting a child

2:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jury found Javier Levario, 32, on one count of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor Under 13 and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor Under 13.

Prosecutors say that Levario, a Vado, New Mexico resident, committed the crimes in 2011. The crimes were not disclosed to authorities until 2017, prosecutors say.

The jury handed down its guilty verdict yesterday after 40 minutes of deliberation. A previous trial in this case resulted in a hung jury.

Levario will be sentenced at a later date. He remains in custody.

