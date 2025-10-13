Senate passes bipartisan bill to streamline New Mexico ports of entry

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) announced last Friday the passage of the International Bridge and Port of Entry Modernization Act, which will speed up the presidential permitting process for all international bridges and land ports of entry, according to a news release.

Ports of entry and international bridges are crucial to the economic success of our border communities, supporting trade, business, and tourism. However, new border crossings are often delayed by the presidential permit process. “I’m proud to announce the Senate passage of my legislation that will help streamline this process and deliver real investments to Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in New Mexico,” said Senator Luján.

“The Border Trade Alliance thanks Sen. Lujan for his leadership in strengthening the permitting process for cross-border infrastructure projects. New Mexico’s ports of entry are vital gateways for trade, tourism, and economic opportunity across the border. Sen. Lujan understands that modern, efficient, and secure border infrastructure benefits communities on both sides and supports our nation’s economic and national security. We look forward to working with him to see this important reform enacted into law,” said Ms. Britton Mullen, President of the Border Trade Alliance.

Sen. Luján co-sponsored this bill with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in May 2025, aiming to strengthen the local economy, boost cross-border trade, and support tourism along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Luján's office also states that the International Bridge and Port of Entry Modernization Act would:

Expand the scope to include all international land ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders.

Add the word “sole” before “basis” to clarify that the State Department should not consider other factors besides America’s foreign policy interest.

Include language for the State Department to not consider NEPA during their decision-making for the purpose of a presidential permit. NEPA would be considered for any new international bridge or port of entry before construction or expansion.

ABC-7 spoke with the Border Trade Alliance today; more updates will be available in later newscasts.