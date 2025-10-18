NM Supreme Court temporarily halts trial of former NMSU basketball player

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA)-- According to court documents, the New Mexico Supreme Court has temporarily halted proceedings in the criminal case against Deshawndre Washington.

His five-day jury trial was set to start Monday, October 20.

The Court directed that a response be filed to Washington’s Oct. 14 petition on or before Oct. 31. The petition seeks an order that'd allow his attorney to withdraw from representing him in the criminal case.

The last stay was issued in April.