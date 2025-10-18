Skip to Content
New Mexico

NM Supreme Court temporarily halts trial of former NMSU basketball player

KVIA
By
today at 3:39 PM
Published 2:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA)-- According to court documents, the New Mexico Supreme Court has temporarily halted proceedings in the criminal case against Deshawndre Washington.

His five-day jury trial was set to start Monday, October 20.

The Court directed that a response be filed to Washington’s Oct. 14 petition on or before Oct. 31. The petition seeks an order that'd allow his attorney to withdraw from representing him in the criminal case.

The last stay was issued in April.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.