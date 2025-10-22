Some Las Cruces businesses eligible to get $5,000 to boost crime prevention measures

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- At its meeting this week, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously approved the Small Business Safety Improvement plan.

The city is allocating $100,000 to fund the plan, which aims to support independently owned businesses located in the El Paseo/South Solano Metropolitan Redevelopment Area as they implement crime prevention measures. To be eligible, businesses must have 40 or fewer employees.

Starting in November, eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to offset the cost of security equipment, including security cameras, locks, door and window sensors, outdoor lighting, and fencing.

"As part of the program, the Las Cruces Police Community Outreach Unit will offer businesses onsite safety evaluations and recommendations of additional crime-prevention measures like community awareness training, landscaping changes around the business, and Neighborhood Watch initiatives," a city spokesperson explained.

The funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-service basis. The city says that if more funds become available, the program could be expanded.

ABC-7 has reported previously on how Las Cruces business owners have been dealing with the perceived increase in crime in recent years.