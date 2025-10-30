Former Las Cruces Police officer found not guilty of murder, guilty of voluntary manslaughter

Update (3:30 PM): Today a jury found former Las Cruces Police Officer Felipe Hernandez not guilty of 2nd degree murder and guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The judge says sentencing will happen 30 to 45 days from now. Hernandez will be remanded into custody and wait in jail for his sentencing hearing. He faces up to 11 years in prison. Court officials have not provided any other details on Hernandez's sentencing yet.

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The second-degree murder case against former Las Cruces Police officer Felipe Hernandez is now in the hands of the jury.

Hernandez is facing charges in the shooting death of Teresa Gomez on Oct. 3, 2023 at a housing complex.

Hernandez was on bike patrol in the area when he "initiated a call without probably cause" after he saw Gomez and her passenger, Jesus Garcia, sitting in a vehicle in the housing complex.

Hernandez testified he thought Garcia had a handgun in his belt, which later turned out to be a paintball gun.

Court documents and testimony in the case revealed that Hernandez cursed and yelled at Gomez.

Gomez eventually exited the vehicle and at some point was allowed back inside by Hernandez.

Hernandez testified she tried to drive off and that the vehicle's door hit him. Hernandez testified he "feared for his safety" and shot at Gomez.

Body cam video shows Gomez was shot three times. A medical examiner determined she died from a gunshot to the chest.

Hernandez is facing second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.