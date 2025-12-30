Bald eagle rescued from pig pen in New Mexico

Originally Published: 30 DEC 25 15:53 ET

By Vincent Rodriguez

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KOAT) -- A bald eagle was rescued from a pig pen in the Gila, after it was likely attacked by adult pigs while trying to capture a piglet.

The park's official wildlife rescue said the bird must have tried to capture a piglet, prompting the adult pigs to turn on it. New Mexico Game and Fish officials rescued the eagle, but noticed it was unable to fly away.

The Gila Wildlife Rescue examined the bird and found no broken bones, only bruises and a stunned condition. The eagle will remain with the service until it fully heals.

