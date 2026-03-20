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Holloman Air Force Base: Woman died by suicide after firing at service member

Entrance to Holloman Air Force Base
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Entrance to Holloman Air Force Base
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Published 10:55 AM

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KVIA) - The civilian who died after the shooting at Holloman Air Force Base has been identified as Ashanti Stewart. Holloman officials said she took her own life after firing at an active-duty service member.

The shooting happened on Tuesday. The base initially reported it was an active shooter incident that caused a lockdown.

The active-duty service member who was shot at was injured and was medically treated, but has not been identified.

Holloman said Friday that all early indications are that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Stewart was a civilian and military veteran who was previously stationed at Holloman AFB, officials said.

"We ask that individuals avoid speculating on social media regarding the incident out of respect for the families involved," Holloman said in a statement. "Additional details are limited as this incident is still under investigation."

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
Active-duty service member
Civilian
Holloman Air Force Base
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Jesus A. Rodriguez

KVIA ABC-7 Assistant News Director

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